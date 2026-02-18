Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Reduces Holdings in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lowered its position in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 54.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,036 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth about $211,661,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,015,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 529,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,213,000 after purchasing an additional 310,715 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,309,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,099,776,000 after purchasing an additional 260,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 403,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,966,000 after purchasing an additional 219,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 14.4%

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $125.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.74. Genuine Parts Company has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $151.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.24). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 70.91%.

Positive Sentiment: Board approved a quarterly dividend increase to $1.0625 per share (3.2% hike vs prior quarter), implying a ~3.4% yield — supports income investor demand.

Board approved a quarterly dividend increase to $1.0625 per share (3.2% hike vs prior quarter), implying a ~3.4% yield — supports income investor demand. Positive Sentiment: Management announced a planned tax?free separation into two publicly traded companies (Global Automotive and Global Industrial) intended to unlock shareholder value and sharpen strategic focus; timeline: separation expected to complete in Q1 2027 with investor days H2 2026. GPC separation PR

Management announced a planned tax?free separation into two publicly traded companies (Global Automotive and Global Industrial) intended to unlock shareholder value and sharpen strategic focus; timeline: separation expected to complete in Q1 2027 with investor days H2 2026. Neutral Sentiment: Company filed the Q4 and full?year 2025 results and related slide deck/press release (useful for modeling segment impacts and separation assumptions). Q4 & FY2025 results press release

Company filed the Q4 and full?year 2025 results and related slide deck/press release (useful for modeling segment impacts and separation assumptions). Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call transcript and presentation are available for details on margin drivers, working capital and separation mechanics — important for refining projections. Earnings call transcript

Full earnings call transcript and presentation are available for details on margin drivers, working capital and separation mechanics — important for refining projections. Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS of $1.55 missed consensus of $1.79 and was down from $1.61 a year ago — a clear near?term earnings disappointment that pressures the stock. Zacks: Q4 miss

Q4 EPS of $1.55 missed consensus of $1.79 and was down from $1.61 a year ago — a clear near?term earnings disappointment that pressures the stock. Negative Sentiment: Q4 revenue $6.01B slightly below analysts’ ~$6.06B estimate (up 4.1% y/y) and company issued FY?2026 EPS guidance of $7.50–$8.00, below the ~$8.41 consensus — guidance shortfall is the main driver of downside. MarketBeat: results & guidance

Q4 revenue $6.01B slightly below analysts’ ~$6.06B estimate (up 4.1% y/y) and company issued FY?2026 EPS guidance of $7.50–$8.00, below the ~$8.41 consensus — guidance shortfall is the main driver of downside. Negative Sentiment: Street reaction: headlines and coverage highlight the miss and the separation plan’s near?term uncertainty — media reports show shares falling on the news. Investing.com: shares tumble

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $146.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Evercore set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.83.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

