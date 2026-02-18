Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on J. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

J stock opened at $136.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Jacobs Solutions has a 1-year low of $106.23 and a 1-year high of $168.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.72.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 3.49%.The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.07%.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Peter J. Robertson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.76 per share, for a total transaction of $134,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,760. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez bought 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.78 per share, with a total value of $99,785.14. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,496.40. This represents a 7.93% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,513 shares of company stock worth $335,878. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in J. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 103.3% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 121.0% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

