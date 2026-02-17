Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,697,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Illinois Tool Works worth $6,961,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 103.3% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 341.9% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 167,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.93, for a total transaction of $48,685,680.85. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,282,792.38. This trade represents a 39.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Axel Beck sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.22, for a total transaction of $1,225,599.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,083.58. This trade represents a 42.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $253.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $278.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $272.92.

NYSE ITW opened at $299.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.38. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $303.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $86.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.16% and a net margin of 19.11%.The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 61.39%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

