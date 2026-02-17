Vanguard Group Inc. Has $8.85 Billion Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,216,793 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Coinbase Global worth $8,847,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 92.3% during the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 75 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 4,400.0% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 90 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Coinbase Global News

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management’s push to diversify revenue beyond transaction fees is being praised by analysts and media; this reduces reliance on volatile trading volumes and supports a steadier long?term revenue profile. Read More.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 16.5%

Coinbase Global stock opened at $164.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 3.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.36 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 17.55%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 11,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $2,943,081.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 75,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,663,151.98. The trade was a 13.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $1,478,923.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,538.26. This trade represents a 92.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 578,014 shares of company stock valued at $111,392,947. Company insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $421.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $277.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.85.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

