M&G PLC Sells 19,349 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM

M&G PLC reduced its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,349 shares during the quarter. M&G PLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $11,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCOM. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 41.2% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,044,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,562 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,205,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,097,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,263,000 after buying an additional 520,438 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,273,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,670,000 after buying an additional 398,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardmore Road Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth $20,524,000. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Trip.com Group Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $54.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.84 and a 200 day moving average of $69.16. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $51.35 and a 52 week high of $78.99.

Trip.com Group Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ: TCOM) is a China-based online travel services company that provides a broad range of consumer and business travel products. The company operates consumer-facing travel platforms and mobile apps that enable users to search, book and manage hotel reservations, airline tickets, packaged tours, rail travel, car rentals, airport transfers and local activities. It also offers corporate travel management and B2B solutions that support travel suppliers and downstream distribution partners.

Headquartered in Shanghai, Trip.com Group serves customers across China and increasingly in international markets through a portfolio of brands and global distribution channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.