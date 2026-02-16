HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,091,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,910 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $91,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. TI Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hickory Point Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $84.49 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $84.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.86 and its 200 day moving average is $83.86.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.