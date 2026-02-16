HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Deere & Company $DE

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $105,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,372,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,376,279,000 after buying an additional 309,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,386,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,297,913,000 after acquiring an additional 64,262 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,541,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,810,807,000 after purchasing an additional 111,627 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $1,578,243,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 10.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,020,000 after purchasing an additional 236,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Deere & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Deere & Company this week:

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $6,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,792 shares in the company, valued at $10,603,920. This trade represents a 36.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John C. May II sold 41,472 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.49, for a total transaction of $20,797,793.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 117,970 shares in the company, valued at $59,160,775.30. This trade represents a 26.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,578 shares of company stock worth $32,471,682. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, December 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.20.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of DE opened at $602.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $404.42 and a 1-year high of $626.25. The company has a market capitalization of $163.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.12.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.03). Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $12.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 35.01%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

