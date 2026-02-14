LSV Asset Management Raises Stake in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. $GIII

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 34.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,144,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 294,732 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $30,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIII. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter worth about $10,366,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,313,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,546,000. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,938,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 193.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 261,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 172,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of GIII opened at $30.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.31.

G-III Apparel Group Announces Dividend

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $988.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. G-III Apparel Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.900 EPS. Analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. G-III Apparel Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $34.00 target price on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

Get Our Latest Report on G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. is a global fashion company engaged in the design, sourcing, marketing and distribution of women’s and men’s apparel, outerwear, footwear, handbags and fashion accessories. Founded in 1956 and headquartered in New York City, the company has grown from an importer of ladies’ apparel into a diversified apparel business with a portfolio of owned and licensed brands.

The company’s product offerings span a broad spectrum of price points and styles, including formal and casual outerwear, sportswear, performance wear and contemporary fashion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.