Esports Stocks To Follow Today – February 12th

Motorsport Games, Allied Gaming & Entertainment, and Brag House are the three Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose revenues and growth are materially tied to competitive video gaming, including game publishers, tournament organizers, streaming platforms, hardware/peripheral makers, and professionally owned teams or media companies. Investors buy them to gain exposure to the expanding esports audience and monetization opportunities, but the sector can be volatile and depends on shifting games, sponsorships, and media-rights trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

Motorsport Games (MSGM)

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (AGAE)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. operates as an experiential entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Brag House (TBH)

Brag House offers an integrated electronic video game sports, or esports, platform designed for casual gamers and their friends to experience the fun, passion, intensity and excitement of college sports rivalries in an organic, inclusive and personalized gaming environment, while creating authentic pathway for brands to connect with our Generation Z (“Gen Z”) audience.

