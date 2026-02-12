Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases 18,699 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Curio Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and upbeat outlook: Pfizer reported Q4 EPS and revenue above expectations and reiterated a positive forward outlook, which is supporting the rally as investors price in steadier earnings. Pfizer Reports Strong Earnings Outlook – Unusual Call Options Activity Shows Investors are Bullish
- Positive Sentiment: Unusual options flow: Elevated call-option activity suggests some traders are positioning for further upside after the results, amplifying short?term bullish momentum. Pfizer Reports Strong Earnings Outlook – Unusual Call Options Activity Shows Investors are Bullish
- Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns: Management returned $9.8B to shareholders in 2025 (buybacks/dividends), which supports valuation and income-focused investor demand. Pfizer (PFE) Closes 2025 on Solid Note, Returns $9.8B to Shareholders
- Positive Sentiment: Regulatory progress: The FDA granted priority review for HYMPAVZI (marstacimab) sBLA, a pipeline milestone that could add upside if approved. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announces FDA’s grant of priority review for HYMPAVZI® (marstacimab) sBLA
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst / press commentary: Several outlets (Seeking Alpha, The Motley Fool, Zacks) publish bullish post?earnings takes and “look again” pieces that may attract retail interest—but these are opinion pieces rather than new company actions. Pfizer: A Great Opportunity Post Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: One?time SEC collection: Pfizer will receive $29M related to an SEC matter tied to a 2013 case—positive to cash flow but immaterial to fundamentals. Pfizer to collect $29 million from SEC case against Steven A. Cohen hedge fund
- Negative Sentiment: Patent cliff and pipeline questions: Analysts and commentary warn of a 2026–2030 patent cliff as COVID-era sales wane; questions remain whether new and acquired drugs will offset lost revenue, pressuring longer?term growth expectations. Can Pfizer’s New & Acquired Drugs Offset Its Looming Patent Cliff?
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation / “value trap” concerns: Critical pieces highlight execution risk and that the stock’s depressed valuation may reflect real growth challenges—these narratives can cap multiple expansion. Is Pfizer Stock Now A Value Trap?
Pfizer Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $27.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $157.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.47.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pfizer Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.47%.
Pfizer Profile
Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.
Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.
