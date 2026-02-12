Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases 18,699 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Curio Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.06.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $27.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $157.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.47%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

