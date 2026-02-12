Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MSTR. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price target on Strategy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Strategy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Strategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $268.00 price target on shares of Strategy in a report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $126.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Strategy has a one year low of $104.17 and a one year high of $457.22. The company has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 3.54.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($42.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $46.02 by ($88.95). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 806.34%.The firm had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Strategy news, Director Jane A. Dietze bought 1,100 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.28 per share, with a total value of $104,808.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,728. This trade represents a 73.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.88 per share, for a total transaction of $779,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $779,400. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,112 shares of company stock valued at $984,888 and have sold 5,243 shares valued at $1,054,220. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Strategy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,561,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Strategy by 25.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Strategy by 17.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 749,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,890,000 after purchasing an additional 109,500 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 13.6% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Strategy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,967,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

