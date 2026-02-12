Analyzing Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) and Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) and Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Flutter Entertainment has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accel Entertainment has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Flutter Entertainment and Accel Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flutter Entertainment 2 5 16 3 2.77 Accel Entertainment 0 3 4 0 2.57

Valuation and Earnings

Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $272.48, suggesting a potential upside of 89.20%. Accel Entertainment has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.17%. Given Flutter Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Flutter Entertainment is more favorable than Accel Entertainment.

This table compares Flutter Entertainment and Accel Entertainment”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flutter Entertainment $14.05 billion 1.80 $43.00 million ($1.30) -110.78 Accel Entertainment $1.31 billion 0.71 $35.25 million $0.50 22.19

Flutter Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Accel Entertainment. Flutter Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accel Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.4% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Flutter Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Accel Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Flutter Entertainment and Accel Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flutter Entertainment -0.95% 14.42% 5.23% Accel Entertainment 3.34% 27.51% 6.76%

Summary

Flutter Entertainment beats Accel Entertainment on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flutter Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting. In addition, it provides online poker, casino, and rummy. Further, it provides sports betting and gaming services through paddypower.com, betfair.com, sportsbet.com.au, tvg.com, us.betfair.com, fanduel.com, adjarabet.com, pokerstars.com, Skybet.com, tombola.com, sisal.com, and maxbet.rs websites under the FanDuel, Sky Betting & Gaming, Sportsbet, PokerStars, Paddy Power, Sisal, tombola, Betfair, MaxBet, TVG, Stardust, Junglee Games, and Adjarabet brands, as well as live poker tours and events. The company was formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc and changed its name to Flutter Entertainment plc in 2019. Flutter Entertainment plc was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Accel Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Accel Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. The company also provides gaming solutions to the location partners. In addition, it operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations, as well as amusement devices, including jukeboxes, dartboards, pool tables, and other related entertainment equipment. The company is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.