Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Short Interest Update

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 407,267 shares, a growth of 342.1% from the January 15th total of 92,119 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 540,111 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.22. 487,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,999. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.17.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

