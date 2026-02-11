NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.37 million. NNN REIT had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. NNN REIT updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.470-3.530 EPS.

NNN REIT Price Performance

Shares of NNN REIT stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.40. 214,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,685. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.54. NNN REIT has a 52 week low of $35.80 and a 52 week high of $44.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

NNN REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NNN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NNN REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NNN REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNN. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NNN REIT by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NNN REIT by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 135,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 19,976 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 77,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 30,333 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NNN REIT Company Profile

NNN REIT (NYSE: NNN), formally known as National Retail Properties, is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing a diversified portfolio of retail properties across the United States. As a net-lease REIT, the company enters into long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants, shifting most property-related expenses, including maintenance, taxes and insurance, to its lessees. This structure provides NNN REIT with predictable cash flows and a stable income stream rooted in essential retail uses such as convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores and quick-service restaurants.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Orlando, Florida, NNN REIT has steadily grown its footprint through disciplined acquisitions and selective lease underwriting.

