Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $1.45 Million Position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $IGLB

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Free Report) by 59.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.05% of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGLB. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $12,817,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 749,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,631,000 after buying an additional 67,259 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 66.2% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 98,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 39,432 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,612,000. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 57,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 30,426 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGLB opened at $50.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.99. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.60.

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

