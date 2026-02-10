REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Chardan Capital

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Chardan Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 384.97% from the stock’s previous close.

RGNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on REGENXBIO from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays began coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.13.

REGENXBIO Trading Down 0.2%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of RGNX opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $521.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 27,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of gene therapies using its proprietary NAV® AAV (adeno?associated virus) platform. The company engineers next?generation AAV vectors designed to deliver functional genes to targeted cells, aiming to address a range of rare genetic diseases and ocular, metabolic and neurologic disorders. REGENXBIO’s pipeline features several product candidates in various stages of preclinical and clinical development, including RGX-314 for wet age?related macular degeneration, RGX-121 for mucopolysaccharidosis II (Hunter syndrome) and RGX-121 for other rare lysosomal storage diseases.

In addition to its internally funded programs, REGENXBIO has established partnerships with major biopharmaceutical companies to advance its NAV technology.

