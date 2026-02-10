LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. $RAMP Position Increased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 57.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,135 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $7,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 367,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,791 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 62,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the third quarter worth $261,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LiveRamp from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Cross Research set a $53.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

LiveRamp Price Performance

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.95. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. LiveRamp had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Profile

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc is a leading provider of data connectivity and identity resolution services for marketers, publishers and platforms. The company’s core technology enables organizations to link disparate data sources—such as CRM systems, web engagements and offline transaction records—into a single, privacy-safe view of individual consumers. By standardizing and anonymizing identifiers, LiveRamp’s platform facilitates targeted media activation, measurement and analytics across digital, mobile, addressable TV and offline channels.

The company offers a suite of products designed to support every stage of the data lifecycle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.