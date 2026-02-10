BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (LEO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 12th

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This is a 13.0% increase from BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEO opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $6.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the third quarter worth about $68,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE: LEO) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver a high level of current income exempt from U.S. federal income tax. The fund primarily allocates its assets to investment-grade municipal securities, including bonds and other debt instruments issued by U.S. states, territories, municipalities and their authorities.

Beyond traditional investment-grade munis, the fund may also invest in below-investment-grade securities, variable?rate demand obligations, municipal derivatives and other income-producing instruments.

