Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 14,400 Amdocs Limited $DOX

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Amdocs by 537.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $73.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.18. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $95.41.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 12.47%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Amdocs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.270-7.550 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.569 dividend. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Amdocs from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) is a global software and services provider specializing in solutions for communications, media and entertainment companies. The company designs, develops and integrates revenue management, customer experience and digital services platforms that enable service providers to launch and monetize new offerings, streamline operations and enhance subscriber engagement. Amdocs’ product suite encompasses billing and order management, customer relationship management, digital commerce and network function virtualization, supported by professional services for implementation, integration and managed operations.

Founded in 1982 and structured as a separate public company in 1998, Amdocs has its corporate headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, and maintains major development centers in Ra’anana, Israel.

