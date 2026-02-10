ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 203,341 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 845,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 203,341 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Microchip Technology worth $54,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 106.8% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $74.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $81.43.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Microchip Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -627.59%.

In other news, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 98,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $7,959,467.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,922,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,242,795.45. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 4,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $216,273.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,184.71. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 121,615 shares of company stock valued at $9,641,654 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Weiss Ratings raised Microchip Technology from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday. B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.27.

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

