ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85,865 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.23% of ExlService worth $15,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXLS. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in ExlService by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 12,781 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 497,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,486,000 after acquiring an additional 19,769 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the first quarter valued at about $10,084,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 4.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 19.9% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 44,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on ExlService from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In related news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 8,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $345,088.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,992.95. The trade was a 13.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 11,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $470,842.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 115,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,727.28. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXLS opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.97 and a 1-year high of $52.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

ExlService Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

