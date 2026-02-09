Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Saab AB – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 643,167 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 158% from the previous session’s volume of 248,902 shares.The stock last traded at $37.50 and had previously closed at $36.41.

Saab Trading Up 2.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45 and a beta of -0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.21.

Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. Saab had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 7.99%.

About Saab

Saab AB is a Sweden-based aerospace and defense company that develops, manufactures and supplies products, services and solutions for military and civil security markets. Founded in 1937 as an aircraft manufacturer, the company has diversified into areas including combat aircraft, airborne surveillance, radar and sensor systems, missiles and weapons, naval vessels and underwater systems, as well as command-and-control, training and simulation and cybersecurity solutions.

In aeronautics, Saab is best known for its Gripen family of multi-role fighter aircraft and for airborne surveillance solutions that integrate radars and sensors.

