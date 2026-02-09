Navcoin (NAV) Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 9th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and $53.99 thousand worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0359 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00037171 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00022964 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00024060 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00012992 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001055 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,113.36 or 0.39936905 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 78,361,080 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navio_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is nav.io. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.