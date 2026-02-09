Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

PLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 target price on Prologis in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on Prologis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.32.

PLD stock opened at $137.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.96. Prologis has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $137.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.42.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 37.86%.The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total value of $79,239.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,340.80. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in Prologis by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

