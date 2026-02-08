Renaissance Group LLC Decreases Stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited $OSW

Renaissance Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 50.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,105 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,817,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 197,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 83,143 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 129,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 33,648 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the third quarter worth $573,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 105.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,976,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,210 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Stock Up 3.0%

OSW stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $23.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneSpaWorld

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other OneSpaWorld news, CEO Stephen Lazarus sold 8,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $180,977.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 351,250 shares in the company, valued at $7,418,400. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $403,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 509,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,205.23. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 33,569 shares of company stock valued at $685,827 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OSW has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on OneSpaWorld from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd is a global provider of spa and wellness services, catering primarily to the cruise line, hospitality and venue-based leisure industries. The company designs and operates on-board spa facilities, salon services and retail boutiques, offering treatments such as massage, facial and body therapies, nail care, hair styling and aesthetic enhancements. Additionally, OneSpaWorld provides program consulting, management, training and product distribution services to its partners, enabling tailored spa experiences across diverse passenger and guest demographics.

OneSpaWorld’s core operations span major cruise lines—such as Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, MSC Cruises and Virgin Voyages—as well as luxury resort and hotel brands.

