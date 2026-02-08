Analysts Set Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Price Target at $53.56

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.5625.
A number of brokerages have commented on VAL. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Valaris from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Valaris from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valaris in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Valaris from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Valaris from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st.
Get Our Latest Report on Valaris
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valaris
Valaris Stock Up 7.4%
Shares of VAL opened at $62.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.18. Valaris has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $62.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.42.
About Valaris
Valaris PLC is a leading provider of offshore drilling services to the global energy industry. The company operates a diverse fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, including drillships, semisubmersibles and jackup rigs, designed to support exploration and production activities in deepwater, ultra-deepwater and harsh?environment settings. Valaris serves a wide range of international oil and gas customers, offering turnkey drilling solutions, project management and advanced technology integration to enhance operational efficiency and safety.
Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Valaris maintains a significant presence in key offshore basins around the world.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Valaris
- Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
- The $650 Million Bet on AI’s Future
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- The buying spree that no one is talking about
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.