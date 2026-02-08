Analysts Set Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Price Target at $53.56

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.5625.

A number of brokerages have commented on VAL. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Valaris from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Valaris from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valaris in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Valaris from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Valaris from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Valaris in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,663,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,002,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valaris by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valaris by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAL opened at $62.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.18. Valaris has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $62.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.42.

Valaris PLC is a leading provider of offshore drilling services to the global energy industry. The company operates a diverse fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, including drillships, semisubmersibles and jackup rigs, designed to support exploration and production activities in deepwater, ultra-deepwater and harsh?environment settings. Valaris serves a wide range of international oil and gas customers, offering turnkey drilling solutions, project management and advanced technology integration to enhance operational efficiency and safety.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Valaris maintains a significant presence in key offshore basins around the world.

