Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.33 and traded as high as $3.86. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 193,907 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPIX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $58.49 million, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of -0.52.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 37,591 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 188,355 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. 15.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPIX) is a specialty pharmaceutical company based in Nashville, Tennessee, focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of hospital and acute care products. Founded in 1993, the company has built a portfolio of branded therapeutics designed to address critical care needs in emergency medicine, critical care units and other hospital settings. Cumberland’s strategy emphasizes in-licensing and acquiring products that have established safety and efficacy profiles but limited market reach, then leveraging its sales network to expand their commercial footprint.

The company’s flagship products include Acetadote (N-acetylcysteine injection), the only FDA-approved antidote for acetaminophen overdose administered intravenously; Vasostrict (vasopressin injection), used to raise blood pressure in adults with vasodilatory shock; Cerebrex (diclofenac sodium injection), an anti-inflammatory agent for managing acute pain and fever; and Dynastat (parecoxib sodium), a COX-2 inhibitor for postoperative pain relief.

