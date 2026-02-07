Brian Rodan Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Siren Gold (ASX:SNG) Stock

Siren Gold Limited (ASX:SNG – Get Free Report) insider Brian Rodan bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.12 per share, with a total value of A$120,000.00.
Siren Gold Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 35.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 million, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.13.
Siren Gold Company Profile
