Zacks Research Upgrades Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to Strong-Buy

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

COLM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $63.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of COLM opened at $63.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.32. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $92.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.650 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.370 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 11.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,825,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,457,000 after buying an additional 189,939 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,198,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,674,000 after acquiring an additional 739,584 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,003,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,489,000 after acquiring an additional 31,085 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 970,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,242,000 after purchasing an additional 439,913 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company develops, sources, markets and distributes a wide range of outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories designed for activities such as hiking, skiing, snowboarding and trail running. Its product portfolio includes weatherproof jackets and pants featuring proprietary technologies like Omni-Tech® waterproofing and Omni-Heat® thermal reflective lining, as well as activewear, footwear, hats, gloves and accessories under the Columbia® brand and complementary brands.

Founded in 1938 as the Columbia Hat Company in Portland, Oregon, the company initially focused on headwear before expanding into outerwear in the 1970s with the introduction of the Bugaboo® interchange jacket.

