Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BKGFY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Berkeley Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Berkeley Group

Berkeley Group Stock Up 0.8%

About Berkeley Group

Berkeley Group stock opened at $11.60 on Thursday. Berkeley Group has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $12.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

(Get Free Report)

Berkeley Group Holdings plc is a leading UK residential property developer specializing in urban regeneration and new-build communities. Founded in 1976 by Tony Pidgley, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-quality homes in London and the surrounding regions. Its core operations encompass land acquisition, planning, design, construction and sales, with an emphasis on creating mixed-use neighborhoods that integrate housing, public spaces and community amenities.

Over the decades, Berkeley Group has completed numerous landmark projects, including large-scale schemes at Kidbrooke Village, Royal Arsenal Riverside and Elephant Park in east London.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.