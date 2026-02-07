Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BKGFY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Berkeley Group
Berkeley Group Stock Up 0.8%
About Berkeley Group
Berkeley Group Holdings plc is a leading UK residential property developer specializing in urban regeneration and new-build communities. Founded in 1976 by Tony Pidgley, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-quality homes in London and the surrounding regions. Its core operations encompass land acquisition, planning, design, construction and sales, with an emphasis on creating mixed-use neighborhoods that integrate housing, public spaces and community amenities.
Over the decades, Berkeley Group has completed numerous landmark projects, including large-scale schemes at Kidbrooke Village, Royal Arsenal Riverside and Elephant Park in east London.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Berkeley Group
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- He just nailed another gold prediction?…
Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.