Source Capital (NYSE:SOR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.90 and traded as high as $48.48. Source Capital shares last traded at $47.8150, with a volume of 2,231 shares changing hands.
Source Capital Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.90.
Source Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.2083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%.
Source Capital Company Profile
Source Capital Inc is an externally managed specialty finance company that provides flexible financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. Structured as a closed-end investment company, it focuses on investing in both debt and equity securities of businesses seeking growth capital, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations and other strategic initiatives.
The company’s investment strategy encompasses senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, second-lien financings, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments.
