NPT (NASDAQ:NPT) Shares Down 4.1% – What’s Next?

NPT (NASDAQ:NPT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.68 and last traded at $6.71. 1,227,586 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,889,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.
Separately, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on NPT in a research report on Friday, January 16th. They issued a “sell (e-)” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NPT has an average rating of “Sell”.
Texxon Holding Limited is a provider of supply chain management services in the plastics and chemical industries principally in East China. Texxon Holding Limited is based in Shanghai, China.
