iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY) Trading Down 0% – Should You Sell?

Shares of iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY – Get Free Report) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.31 and last traded at $51.35. 7,099 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 16,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.36.
iShares High Yield Active ETF Trading Down 0.0%
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.24.
iShares High Yield Active ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2806 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This is a boost from iShares High Yield Active ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%.
iShares High Yield Active ETF Company Profile
The iShares High Yield Active ETF (BRHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks to maximize total return by actively managing a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds with maturities of ten years or less. BRHY was launched on Jun 17, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
