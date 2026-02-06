iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY) Trading Down 0% – Should You Sell?

Shares of iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY – Get Free Report) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.31 and last traded at $51.35. 7,099 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 16,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.36.

iShares High Yield Active ETF Trading Down 0.0%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.24.

iShares High Yield Active ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2806 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This is a boost from iShares High Yield Active ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares High Yield Active ETF

iShares High Yield Active ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares High Yield Active ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares High Yield Active ETF ( NASDAQ:BRHY Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares High Yield Active ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The iShares High Yield Active ETF (BRHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks to maximize total return by actively managing a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds with maturities of ten years or less. BRHY was launched on Jun 17, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

