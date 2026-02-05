Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several research firms recently issued reports on DLVHF. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Delivery Hero to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, November 14th.
Delivery Hero SE is a global online food?ordering and delivery platform that connects consumers, restaurants and couriers through its digital marketplace. The company’s core business revolves around providing a seamless, on?demand food delivery experience via mobile apps and websites. Beyond traditional restaurant delivery, Delivery Hero also operates a network of cloud kitchens—known as “dark kitchens”—to meet growing consumer demand for a broader variety of cuisines and faster fulfilment times.
Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Delivery Hero has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.
