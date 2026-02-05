Wrapped TAO (WTAO) Price Hits $180.50 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped TAO (WTAO) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Wrapped TAO token can currently be purchased for about $180.50 or 0.00256361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped TAO has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped TAO has a market capitalization of $9.28 million and approximately $769.21 thousand worth of Wrapped TAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped TAO Profile

Wrapped TAO’s launch date was January 22nd, 2023. Wrapped TAO’s total supply is 109,486 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,400 tokens. Wrapped TAO’s official website is taobridge.xyz. Wrapped TAO’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_.

Wrapped TAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TAO (WTAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped TAO has a current supply of 109,485.80354371. The last known price of Wrapped TAO is 184.17770397 USD and is down -5.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $313,983.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taobridge.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped TAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

