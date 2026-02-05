Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Insider Mark Schoenberg Sells 7,373 Shares

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) insider Mark Schoenberg sold 7,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $145,174.37. Following the transaction, the insider owned 144,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,754.65. The trade was a 4.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Schoenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 19th, Mark Schoenberg sold 10,000 shares of Urogen Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00.

URGN stock opened at $20.71 on Thursday. Urogen Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Urogen Pharma ( NASDAQ:URGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urogen Pharma will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URGN. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 491.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Urogen Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Urogen Pharma by 1,594.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on URGN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for uro-oncology and uro-genital diseases. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel, with offices in New York, UroGen applies its proprietary RTGel® reverse thermal gel delivery platform to create sustained-release formulations designed for in-office use by urologists.

The company’s lead product, Jelmyto® (mitomycin gel), received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in 2020 for the treatment of adults with low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer.

