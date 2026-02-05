Ethena USDe Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Ethena USDe has a total market capitalization of $6.49 billion and $367.60 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethena USDe has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethena USDe token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Ethena USDe Token Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 6,506,341,198 tokens. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 6,504,206,560.83108021. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.9979624 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 293 active market(s) with $347,328,743.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena USDe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethena USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

