Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Holdings Lifted by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 36.4% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 37.9% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA grew its position in Alphabet by 40.2% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 345 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.52, for a total transaction of $202,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,163,524.48. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 2,035,186 shares of company stock worth $94,458,941 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Trading Down 2.0%

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $333.04 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $349.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.