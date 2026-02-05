Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 243.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,395 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 0.9% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $19,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HORAN Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Fearless Solutions LLC dba Best Invest boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Fearless Solutions LLC dba Best Invest now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of RSP stock opened at $200.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $200.95. The company has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.