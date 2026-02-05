Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) Stock Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.44 and traded as high as $131.62. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust shares last traded at $131.15, with a volume of 12,187 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.44 and a 200 day moving average of $128.89.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.2275 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd.
Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of British Pound Sterling plus accrued interest. The Shares are intended to offer investors an opportunity to participate in the market for the British Pound Sterling through an investment in securities.
