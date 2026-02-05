Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) Stock Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.44 and traded as high as $131.62. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust shares last traded at $131.15, with a volume of 12,187 shares changing hands.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Stock Down 0.3%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.44 and a 200 day moving average of $128.89.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.2275 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust

About Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the third quarter worth about $2,048,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of British Pound Sterling plus accrued interest. The Shares are intended to offer investors an opportunity to participate in the market for the British Pound Sterling through an investment in securities.

