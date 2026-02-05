Rambus, Inc. $RMBS Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 472,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,049 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.44% of Rambus worth $49,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RMBS. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 22,321.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Rambus by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 309,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,025,000 after buying an additional 19,120 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in Rambus by 4.2% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 22,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMBS. Cfra Research downgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Rambus from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Rambus from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.71.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed record revenue and margin expansion (HBM4 and DDR5 strength; licensing +23%, product +35%), supporting profitability and cash flow that underpin the company’s reinvestment and long?term growth thesis. Rambus Inc (RMBS) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators frame the recent price dip as a “market reset” and a buying opportunity given Rambus’ role as the low?latency/high?bandwidth “nervous system” for AI datacenters and supportive institutional buying history. Why Rambus’ Market Reset Might Be the Best News Bulls Get
- Positive Sentiment: Some sell?side support remains (Rosenblatt reaffirmed a buy and a $130 target), indicating at least one sizable upside thesis among analysts. Benzinga Rosenblatt Note
- Neutral Sentiment: The full earnings call transcript and presentation are available for detailed review of guidance and management commentary — useful for assessing cadence of supply remediation and timing of expected Q2 recovery. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Management flagged Q1 supply?chain bottlenecks that pressured guidance and triggered a sharp pullback; while they say the issue is corrected, persistence would hurt near?term revenue and could delay the AI datacenter cadence. Rambus plunges on Q1 supply issue
- Negative Sentiment: Several analysts trimmed forecasts after the release and Q1 guidance miss, signaling increased near?term estimate risk and contributing to volatility until supply and bookings visibly recover. Analysts Cut Forecasts After Q4
Rambus stock opened at $100.85 on Thursday. Rambus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.12 and a 12 month high of $135.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.97.
In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $511,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,725.90. This trade represents a 17.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Rambus Inc is a technology licensing company specializing in semiconductor and system-level interface solutions. Founded in 1990 by Stanford University researchers Mike Farmwald and Mark Horowitz, Rambus established its headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. The company initially gained prominence by developing high-speed DRAM interface technology and securing a broad patent portfolio covering memory architecture, data signaling and power management innovations.
Today, Rambus licenses its proprietary intellectual property (IP) to semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and system integrators worldwide.
