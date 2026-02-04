Critical Comparison: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) vs. Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT)

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Free Report) and Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Tenaga Nasional Berhad and Alliant Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaga Nasional Berhad N/A N/A N/A Alliant Energy 19.14% 12.02% 3.65%

Dividends

Tenaga Nasional Berhad pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Alliant Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Tenaga Nasional Berhad pays out 86.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alliant Energy pays out 67.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alliant Energy has increased its dividend for 22 consecutive years. Alliant Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaga Nasional Berhad 0 0 0 0 0.00 Alliant Energy 0 3 8 0 2.73

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tenaga Nasional Berhad and Alliant Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Alliant Energy has a consensus price target of $71.13, suggesting a potential upside of 5.78%. Given Alliant Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alliant Energy is more favorable than Tenaga Nasional Berhad.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.9% of Alliant Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Alliant Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a beta of -0.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliant Energy has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tenaga Nasional Berhad and Alliant Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaga Nasional Berhad N/A N/A N/A $0.44 31.13 Alliant Energy $3.98 billion 4.34 $690.00 million $3.18 21.14

Alliant Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Tenaga Nasional Berhad. Alliant Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tenaga Nasional Berhad, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alliant Energy beats Tenaga Nasional Berhad on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad

(Get Free Report)

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko. It also supplies fuel and coal for power generation; generates, distributes, supplies, deals in, and sells various energy sources, as well as provides related technical services; develops district cooling systems; operates and maintains co-generation works; manufactures, sells, and repairs distribution, power, and earthing transformers; and develops, owns, and manages dry bulk terminals. In addition, the company provides turnkey contracting of transmission substations; repair and maintenance services to heavy industries and other related services; operation and maintenance services on telecommunication equipment and data centres; higher education, and telecommunication and IT infrastructure solution and services; research and development services in the areas of engineering, information technology, business, accountancy, and liberal studies; and training courses. Further, it offers insurance and reinsurance products, technical and laboratory, consultancy, and other services; manufactures and distributes power and general cables, and aluminum rods; operates an integrated district cooling systems for air conditioning systems of office buildings; assembles, manufactures, tests, reconditions, and distributes high and medium voltage switchgears, and control gears for transmission and distribution of electric power; and operates wind assets. It primarily serves commercial, industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Alliant Energy Corporation, through its other subsidiary, Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Wisconsin; and sells electricity to wholesale customers in Wisconsin. It serves retail customers in the farming, agriculture, industrial manufacturing, chemical, packaging, and food industries, as well as wholesale customers comprising municipalities and rural electric cooperatives. In addition, the company owns and operates a short-line rail freight service in Iowa; a Mississippi River barge, rail, and truck freight terminal in Illinois; freight brokerage services; wind turbine blade recycling services; and a rail-served warehouse in Iowa. Further, it holds interests in a natural gas-fired electric generating unit near Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin; and a wind farm located in Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as Interstate Energy Corp. and changed its name to Alliant Energy Corporation in May 1999. Alliant Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

