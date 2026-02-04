Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14, FiscalAI reports. Kennametal had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $529.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Kennametal Stock Up 10.0%

Kennametal stock traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.34. The stock had a trading volume of 144,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.51. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennametal

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Kennametal by 36.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,887,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,496,000 after buying an additional 505,669 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 20.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,546,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,366,000 after buying an additional 265,664 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 707,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after buying an additional 50,989 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Kennametal by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 493,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,324,000 after buying an additional 236,736 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 195.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 472,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,859,000 after buying an additional 312,769 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kennametal from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KMT

Kennametal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kennametal Inc is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures advanced materials, tooling systems, and engineered components for a range of demanding applications. Its solutions support precision metalworking, earthmoving, and wear-resistant environments, catering to customers seeking enhanced productivity, longer tool life, and reduced operating costs.

The company’s product portfolio spans indexable cutting tools, solid round tools, tool holders, metalworking fluid systems, wear parts, ceramics and composites, and custom-engineered components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.