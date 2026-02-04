Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.790-3.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$6.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.5 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 0.470-0.570 EPS.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

TTWO traded down $9.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.36. 979,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,465. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $181.86 and a one year high of $264.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 64.26%.The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.08) EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Arete Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTWO

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.48, for a total value of $101,628.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,429 shares in the company, valued at $596,270.92. This trade represents a 14.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $42,790.02. Following the sale, the director directly owned 65,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,465,770.91. This represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,010 shares of company stock worth $242,102. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Take-Two Interactive Software News

Here are the key news stories impacting Take-Two Interactive Software this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company raised guidance sharply: management issued Q4 FY26 EPS guidance of $0.470–$0.570 (vs. consensus ~-0.41) and full?year EPS $3.79–$3.90 (vs. consensus ~-0.43), and FY revenue guidance of ~$6.7B (above street). This guidance boost is the primary positive catalyst. Company Press Release

Company raised guidance sharply: management issued Q4 FY26 EPS guidance of $0.470–$0.570 (vs. consensus ~-0.41) and full?year EPS $3.79–$3.90 (vs. consensus ~-0.43), and FY revenue guidance of ~$6.7B (above street). This guidance boost is the primary positive catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Top-line beat and strong revenue growth: Q3 revenue was ~$1.7B, up ~25–28% YoY and above consensus — supports the narrative of healthy bookings and cash conversion even as margins lag. Zacks: Tops Q3 Estimates

Top-line beat and strong revenue growth: Q3 revenue was ~$1.7B, up ~25–28% YoY and above consensus — supports the narrative of healthy bookings and cash conversion even as margins lag. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness: Wedbush added Take?Two to its Best Ideas list and keeps an Outperform/$300 target — reinforces buy-side momentum after the results and guidance. Wedbush Best Ideas

Analyst bullishness: Wedbush added Take?Two to its Best Ideas list and keeps an Outperform/$300 target — reinforces buy-side momentum after the results and guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings detail and calls — mixed signals: management commentary and the full Q3 transcript are available for deeper color on cadence for GTA VI, live services, and cost outlook (important for modeling). Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings detail and calls — mixed signals: management commentary and the full Q3 transcript are available for deeper color on cadence for GTA VI, live services, and cost outlook (important for modeling). Negative Sentiment: GAAP profitability disappointed: several outlets report a GAAP net loss (~$92.9M; GAAP EPS -$0.50) and an operating loss — the EPS picture is muddled by non?GAAP adjustments, which may keep volatility high while analysts reconcile numbers. WSJ: Loss Narrows

GAAP profitability disappointed: several outlets report a GAAP net loss (~$92.9M; GAAP EPS -$0.50) and an operating loss — the EPS picture is muddled by non?GAAP adjustments, which may keep volatility high while analysts reconcile numbers. Negative Sentiment: Market positioning risks and investor hedges: unusually large put-option activity and extensive recent insider selling were flagged by data providers — these are short-term bearish signals that can amplify downside if guidance or execution doubts resurface. Quiver Quant: Stock Rises on Q3 Earnings (options/insider data)

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two’s publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.