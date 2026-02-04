On Holding AG $ONON Shares Sold by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. decreased its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,183 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in ON were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of ON by 5,888.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ON by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ON in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in ON by 119.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Williams Trading lowered ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ON from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ON in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of ON from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

ON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.15. On Holding AG has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $61.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.55.

ON Profile

On Holding AG, commonly known as On, is a Swiss performance footwear and apparel company headquartered in Zurich. Founded in 2010, the company designs, develops and sells running shoes, performance apparel and accessories for road, trail and everyday use. On’s product philosophy centers on engineered cushioning and responsiveness intended to serve both serious athletes and lifestyle consumers.

On is best known for its proprietary midsole technology and distinctive sole architecture, marketed under names such as the Cloud family of shoes and related performance lines.

Featured Stories

