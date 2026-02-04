Critical Comparison: Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) and Santa Fe Financ (OTCMKTS:SFEF)

Santa Fe Financ (OTCMKTS:SFEF – Get Free Report) and Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Santa Fe Financ and Anywhere Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Santa Fe Financ alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santa Fe Financ N/A N/A N/A Anywhere Real Estate -2.18% -5.04% -1.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Santa Fe Financ and Anywhere Real Estate”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Santa Fe Financ N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Anywhere Real Estate $5.87 billion 0.35 -$128.00 million ($1.16) -15.74

Santa Fe Financ has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Anywhere Real Estate.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.6% of Anywhere Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.4% of Santa Fe Financ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Anywhere Real Estate shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Santa Fe Financ and Anywhere Real Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santa Fe Financ 0 0 0 0 0.00 Anywhere Real Estate 1 3 0 0 1.75

Anywhere Real Estate has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential downside of 27.42%. Given Anywhere Real Estate’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Anywhere Real Estate is more favorable than Santa Fe Financ.

About Santa Fe Financ

(Get Free Report)

Santa Fe Financial Corporation owns and operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel property consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites, and related facilities, including a five level underground parking garage. The company also owns and operates a 27-unit and a 2-unit multi-family apartment complex located in Los Angeles, California, as well as owns approximately 2 acres of unimproved land for development in Maui, Hawaii. Further, it invests in instruments, corporate debt and equity securities, publicly traded investment funds, mortgage backed securities, securities issued by REIT's, and other companies, which invest primarily in real estate. The company was formerly known as Tri Financial Corporation and changed its name to Santa Fe Financial Corporation in September 1970. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Santa Fe Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of The InterGroup Corporation.

About Anywhere Real Estate

(Get Free Report)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names. This segment also includes global relocation services under Cartus brand name; and lead generation activities. The Anywhere Advisors segment operates a full-service residential real estate brokerage business under the Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names to assist home buyers and sellers in the listing, marketing, selling, and finding homes. This segment also operates real estate auction joint venture. The Anywhere Integrated Services segment provides full-service title, escrow, and settlement services to consumers, real estate companies, corporations, and financial institutions primarily in support of residential real estate transactions. This segment also originates and markets its mortgage lending services to other real estate brokerage companies. The company was formerly known as Realogy Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Anywhere Real Estate Inc. in June 2022. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Santa Fe Financ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santa Fe Financ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.