Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,273,983 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 1,492,732 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS ELKEF traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52. Elkem ASA has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $3.10.

Elkem ASA is a Norway?based company specializing in the production and development of advanced materials derived primarily from silicon, carbon, and microsilica. The company supplies a wide range of industries, including automotive, electronics, construction, energy, and environmental applications. Its product portfolio is designed to enhance material performance, energy efficiency, and sustainability across diverse end markets.

Key products and services offered by Elkem include silicones, which serve sectors such as personal care, automotive seals, and electronics encapsulation; silicon alloys such as ferrosilicon and silicon metal used in aluminum and steel production; and microsilica, a highly reactive silica fume used to improve concrete strength and durability.

