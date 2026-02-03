The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 634 and last traded at GBX 634, with a volume of 363452 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 628.

The Merchants Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £937.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 599.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 570.67.

Get The Merchants Trust alerts:

The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The investment trust reported GBX 29.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The Merchants Trust had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 90.97%.

About The Merchants Trust

The Merchants Trust (MRCH) is managed by Simon Gergel at Allianz GIobal Investors. The Trust aims to generate a high and growing level of income, with the potential for long-term capital growth, from a portfolio of mainly higher yielding large UK companies. Merchants has a distinguished dividend history and is an AIC dividend hero, payouts have grown in each of the last 38 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Merchants Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Merchants Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.