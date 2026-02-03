Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.4450, with a volume of 5330249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered Yext from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yext has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.44.

Yext Trading Down 24.0%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -543.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.07 million. Yext had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Yext’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yext will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yext

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Yext during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,121,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yext in the 1st quarter worth about $3,964,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 57.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,629,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 595,819 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,027,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Yext by 97.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 957,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 472,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is a software-as-a-service company that provides a platform for digital knowledge management. Its core offering enables businesses to centrally manage and synchronize public-facing information—such as location details, product descriptions and service offerings—across a network of search engines, mapping services, voice assistants and third-party directories.

The Yext platform is built around a proprietary Knowledge Graph, which stores and structures data to ensure consistency and accuracy.

