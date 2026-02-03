Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,841 Talen Energy Corporation $TLN

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Talen Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Talen Energy by 115.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 5,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TLN opened at $340.80 on Tuesday. Talen Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $158.08 and a 52 week high of $451.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $371.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 73.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.97.

Talen Energy ( NASDAQ:TLN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Talen Energy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 9.83%.The business had revenue of $812.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 EPS for the current year.

TLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $439.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Talen Energy from $443.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Talen Energy from $432.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Talen Energy from $445.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.25.

Talen Energy Inc is an independent power producer that develops and operates a diversified portfolio of thermal and renewable generation facilities across the United States. The company supplies wholesale electricity and related services to utilities, large industrial customers, and power marketers, participating actively in regional markets such as PJM Interconnection and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). Talen’s asset base comprises a mix of natural gas-fired, coal-fired and nuclear generation, supplemented by battery storage and other flexible resources designed to support the evolving needs of the grid.

Established in December 2015 through the combination of the competitive generation businesses previously held by two major utility groups, Talen Energy was structured as a standalone, publicly traded entity on the NASDAQ stock exchange (TLN).

